Sujana Universal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sujana Universal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 161.14 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Carborundum Universal net profit rises
ED raids TDP MP's residence, offices in Hyderabad
Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 62.23% in the December 2018 quarter
Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 108.68% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.61 croreNet Loss of Sujana Universal Industries reported to Rs 96.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 60.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.610 0 OPM %-5720.500 -PBDT-92.09-55.05 -67 PBT-96.63-60.14 -61 NP-96.63-60.14 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU