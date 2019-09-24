Petronet LNG firms up after brokerage buy calls

Petronet LNG rose 1.11% to Rs 255.55 after positive ratings from two brokerage firms.

A global research firm has reportedly maintained a 'buy' rating on Petronet LNG with a target of Rs 315 per share. It believes that valuations are reasonable after the 6% fall on 23 September adding that earnings may also rise from tax rate cuts. The MoU signed with Tellurian will have direct exposure of only $0.5 billion, the brokerage reportedly said.

Another domestic broking firm reportedly has a 'buy' rating on Petronet LNG stock with target price of Rs 320 per share. The brokerage holds view that diversification risks may worry investors while prudence in de-risking biz and evaluating investments is comforting.

Petronet LNG has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tellurian Inc. on 21 September 2019 at Houston, USA wherein the company and its affiliates will explore possibility of purchase of up to 5 million tonnes per annum (5 MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Driftwood project concurrent with equity investment. The process is subject to due diligence and approval of respective board of directors.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 60 points or 0.15% to 39,029.83. The market surged in the past two sessions after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 20 September 2019, slashed corporate tax rate to 22% without exemptions. The effective corporate tax rate after surcharge now stands at 25.17%. The step has significant positive implications for corporates' profitability, broader economy and market valuations.

As on 31 March 2019, Petronet LNG paid corporate tax of 33.34%.

On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded in the Petronet LNG counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 264.85 and an intraday low of Rs 253.70 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 302 on 23 September 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 203.40 on 11 December 2018.

Petronet LNG's consolidated net profit fell 7.2% to Rs 561.94 crore on a 6.1% decline in net sales to Rs 8,613.44 crore in Q1 June 2019 compared with Q1 June 2018.

Petronet LNG is promoting and developing LNG as motor vehicle fuels and for other small scale consumption. It has set up the country's first LNG receiving and regasification terminal at Dahej, Gujarat, and another terminal at Kochi, Kerala.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)