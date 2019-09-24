Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2019.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spiked 7.49% to Rs 38.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd soared 6.09% to Rs 378.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35195 shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd surged 6.06% to Rs 688.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70786 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd advanced 5.91% to Rs 190.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7344 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd jumped 5.73% to Rs 88.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79112 shares in the past one month.

