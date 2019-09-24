Volumes spurt at Coromandel International Ltd counter

-
Gujarat Gas Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 September 2019.
Coromandel International Ltd registered volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 45.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5042 shares. The stock rose 1.10% to Rs.418.45. Volumes stood at 9915 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Gas Ltd clocked volume of 5.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36233 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.180.00. Volumes stood at 24996 shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 15.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.75% to Rs.60.35. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.
Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 1536 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 162 shares. The stock gained 5.40% to Rs.3,012.00. Volumes stood at 335 shares in the last session.
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd clocked volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24754 shares. The stock lost 7.78% to Rs.141.70. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.
