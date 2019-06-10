Petronet expands Dahej import terminal capacity

Ltd, India's largest importer, Monday said it has expanded its Dahej import terminal capacity to 17.5 million tonnes per annum from current 15 million tonnes.

Petronet had more than one-and-a-half decade ago started operations of India's maiden liquefied (LNG) import facility at Dahej in with a nameplate capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum.

This was subsequently doubled and later the import capacity was raised to 15 million tonnes per annum.

"We wish to inform that facilities related to expansion of from 15 to 17.5 million tonnes per annum i.e. addition of 2.5 million tonnes per annum LNG regasification facilities has been commissioned and under stabilisation," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Petronet also has a 5 million tonnes facility at Kochi in

"As such the additional from has commenced," it said. "The performance guarantee test shall be performed once the system is stabilized.

