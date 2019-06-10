JUST IN
Petronet expands Dahej import terminal capacity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest natural gas importer, Monday said it has expanded its Dahej import terminal capacity to 17.5 million tonnes per annum from current 15 million tonnes.

Petronet had more than one-and-a-half decade ago started operations of India's maiden liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility at Dahej in Gujarat with a nameplate capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum.

This was subsequently doubled and later the import capacity was raised to 15 million tonnes per annum.

"We wish to inform that facilities related to expansion of Dahej LNG terminal from 15 to 17.5 million tonnes per annum i.e. addition of 2.5 million tonnes per annum LNG regasification facilities has been commissioned and under stabilisation," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Petronet also has a 5 million tonnes facility at Kochi in Kerala.

"As such the additional gas send-out from Dahej LNG terminal has commenced," it said. "The performance guarantee test shall be performed once the system is stabilized.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 20:55 IST

