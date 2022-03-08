Hero MotoCrop onboards Hemanth Muddappa as Brand Ambassador for Hero Xtreme 160R

-
Hero MotoCrop has signed nine-time national drag racing champion Hemanth Muddappa as a Brand Ambassador for the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Hemanth will promote the drag racing culture in India with Hero MotoCorp's on-going XDrags, a pan India drag racing experiential event organised on the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Hero MotoCorp and Hemanth have already hosted 16 XDrags events so far.
