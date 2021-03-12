Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 321.39 points or 1.35% at 23510.41 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.52%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.98%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.9%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.6%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.6%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.04%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.87%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.5%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.59%), MRF Ltd (up 0.41%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 321.25 or 0.63% at 50958.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.8 points or 0.72% at 15066.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.5 points or 0.29% at 21241.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.17 points or 0.05% at 6999.24.

On BSE,1376 shares were trading in green, 1529 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

