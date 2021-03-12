Onward Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Damodar Industries Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2021.

Onward Technologies Ltd crashed 9.53% to Rs 113.9 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47659 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22333 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd lost 8.26% to Rs 31.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2554 shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd tumbled 8.02% to Rs 9.41. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78033 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd dropped 7.43% to Rs 133.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13196 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Capital Ltd slipped 6.78% to Rs 11.97. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

