Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 262.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.95 lakh shares

Welspun India Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 March 2021.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 262.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.95 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.61% to Rs.916.20. Volumes stood at 23.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd witnessed volume of 105.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.10% to Rs.79.20. Volumes stood at 33.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd registered volume of 87.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.65% to Rs.334.60. Volumes stood at 26.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd saw volume of 8.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.10% to Rs.174.95. Volumes stood at 2.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77543 shares. The stock increased 2.15% to Rs.604.20. Volumes stood at 71732 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)