Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 6.48%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.6, up 6.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.6% gain in NIFTY and a 33.4% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.6, up 6.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 15111.9. The Sensex is at 51351.22, up 1.22%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 17.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3443.15, up 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

