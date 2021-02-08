Sun TV Network Ltd jumps 2%

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.35, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.92% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 15111.9. The Sensex is at 51351.22, up 1.22%. Sun TV Network Ltd has risen around 8.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1720.7, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 558.75, up 1.56% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

