Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit rises 142.90% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Appointment of Executive Director in Motilal Oswal Asset Management
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 142.81% in the September 2022 quarter
Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Funds managed by Motilal Oswal Private Equity, India SME and Motilal Oswal Finvest Limited invest in Simpolo Group
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Oswal Agro Mills rose 142.90% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.24 -100 OPM %0-1008.33 -PBDT14.590.78 1771 PBT14.500.69 2001 NP15.406.34 143
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU