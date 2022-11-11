Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 160.73 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 17.36% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 160.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales160.73143.99 12 OPM %12.8712.99 -PBDT22.5119.64 15 PBT16.4613.77 20 NP13.0511.12 17
