Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 160.73 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 17.36% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 160.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales160.73143.99 12 OPM %12.8712.99 -PBDT22.5119.64 15 PBT16.4613.77 20 NP13.0511.12 17

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:54 IST

