Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 160.73 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 17.36% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 160.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.160.73143.9912.8712.9922.5119.6416.4613.7713.0511.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)