Phillips Carbon Black standalone net profit rises 0.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 0.24% to Rs 74.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.87% to Rs 920.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 755.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.09% to Rs 388.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 3528.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2557.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

