Phillips Carbon Black standalone net profit rises 0.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.87% to Rs 920.99 crore

Net profit of Phillips Carbon Black rose 0.24% to Rs 74.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.87% to Rs 920.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 755.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.09% to Rs 388.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 3528.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2557.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales920.99755.69 22 3528.562557.94 38 OPM %12.1413.49 -17.6415.09 - PBDT109.53102.75 7 605.18364.34 66 PBT91.7687.62 5 538.80303.82 77 NP74.4374.25 0 388.53229.78 69

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 10:17 IST

