Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.71% to Rs 31.24 crore

Net Loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.71% to Rs 31.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 625.81% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 142.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.2435.79 -13 142.61136.36 5 OPM %-2.08-1.17 -7.991.44 - PBDT-1.51-1.33 -14 9.23-0.64 LP PBT-2.36-2.37 0 5.97-3.76 LP NP-1.72-3.52 51 4.500.62 626

May 21 2019

