Popular Estate Management reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.45 croreNet profit of Popular Estate Management reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 10.45 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.450 0 10.450 0 OPM %31.580 -26.320 - PBDT3.10-0.32 LP 1.69-1.37 LP PBT3.04-0.38 LP 1.43-1.57 LP NP3.01-0.39 LP 1.40-1.79 LP
