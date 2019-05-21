JUST IN
Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 2.07 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 114.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 115.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.38% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.071.95 6 2.436.46 -62 OPM %9.1816.41 --229.63-15.33 - PBDT-28.72-28.77 0 -123.51-118.39 -4 PBT-28.72-28.77 0 -123.51-118.39 -4 NP-28.37-28.04 -1 -114.87-115.53 1

