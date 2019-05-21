Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.37 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.97 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Gujarat Credit Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Gujarat: Commuters stranded as GSRTC staff go on strike
MOIL signs MoU with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
No thermal plant faces critical stocks on rising supplies, says GSECL
-
Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 2.07 croreNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 114.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 115.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.38% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.071.95 6 2.436.46 -62 OPM %9.1816.41 --229.63-15.33 - PBDT-28.72-28.77 0 -123.51-118.39 -4 PBT-28.72-28.77 0 -123.51-118.39 -4 NP-28.37-28.04 -1 -114.87-115.53 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU