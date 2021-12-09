Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 2.99%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 5.11% over last one month compared to 10.67% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.97% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 2.99% today to trade at Rs 1033.25. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.47% to quote at 3953.09. The index is down 10.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd decreased 0.94% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 0.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 73.39 % over last one year compared to the 27.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 5.11% over last one month compared to 10.67% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.97% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1712 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12376 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1199.95 on 10 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 672 on 23 Apr 2021.

