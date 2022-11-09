Phoenix Mills Ltd Spikes 2.6%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 10.3% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.71% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 2.6% today to trade at Rs 1590.05. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.96% to quote at 3601.58. The index is up 4.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.93% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 18.61 % over last one year compared to the 1.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 10.3% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1243 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40940 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1620 on 09 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 884.3 on 08 Mar 2022.

