GMR Warora Energy standalone net profit rises 314.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 431.27 crore

Net profit of GMR Warora Energy rose 314.46% to Rs 53.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 431.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 382.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales431.27382.46 13 OPM %27.4128.35 -PBDT80.6342.61 89 PBT53.5912.93 314 NP53.5912.93 314

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

