GMR Warora Energy standalone net profit rises 314.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 431.27 crore

Net profit of GMR Warora Energy rose 314.46% to Rs 53.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 431.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 382.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.431.27382.4627.4128.3580.6342.6153.5912.9353.5912.93

