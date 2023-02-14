GMR Warora Energy standalone net profit rises 314.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
M&M, PNC Infratech, GMR Power in focus
GMR Airports Infra arm raises Rs 1,150 cr via NCDs
GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 1150 cr via NCD issuance
GMR Warora Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter
GMR Airports, NIIF announce partnership to invest in three airports
-
Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 431.27 croreNet profit of GMR Warora Energy rose 314.46% to Rs 53.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 431.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 382.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales431.27382.46 13 OPM %27.4128.35 -PBDT80.6342.61 89 PBT53.5912.93 314 NP53.5912.93 314
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU