Approval of Stock Grants under Godrej Industries

At an exercise price of Re 1/- per optionThe Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of Godrej Industries announced that the company has granted 60,372 stock grants to the eligible employees of the Company, under the Employee Stock Grant Scheme, 2011, subject to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, at an exercise price of Re 1/- per option. Each stock grant entitles the holder to apply for 1 equity share of the Company of Face Value of Rs.1/- each.
