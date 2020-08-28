Piramal Enterprises issues NCDs aggregating Rs 75 cr

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2590 cr
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
Piramal Enterprises shares recover most early losses, settle 3 pc lower
Piramal Enterprises spurts after board nods NCD issue
-
On private placement basisThe Committee of Board of Piramal Enterprises at it meeting held on 28 August 2020 has approved the issue of secured Non-Convertible Debentures of up to Rs. 50 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs. 25 crore aggregating up to Rs. 75 crore on private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU