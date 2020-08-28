JUST IN
Piramal Enterprises issues NCDs aggregating Rs 75 cr

On private placement basis

The Committee of Board of Piramal Enterprises at it meeting held on 28 August 2020 has approved the issue of secured Non-Convertible Debentures of up to Rs. 50 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs. 25 crore aggregating up to Rs. 75 crore on private placement basis.

