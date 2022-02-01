Piramal Enterprises Ltd in demand

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2485, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.57% in last one year as compared to a 19.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2485, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 17570.4. The Sensex is at 58819.36, up 1.39%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 7.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17836.25, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2490, up 3.63% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 65.57% in last one year as compared to a 19.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 222.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

