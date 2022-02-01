GAIL (India) Ltd gains for third consecutive session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.55, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.99% in last one year as compared to a 19.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.55, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 17570.4. The Sensex is at 58819.36, up 1.39%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 11.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24983.95, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 146.45, up 1.56% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 12.99% in last one year as compared to a 19.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

