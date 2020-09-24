Piramal Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1233.3, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.74% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 21.95% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1233.3, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 10945.8. The Sensex is at 37032.42, down 1.69%.Piramal Enterprises Ltd has lost around 12.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10426.5, down 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1229.85, down 0.87% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd tumbled 30.74% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 21.95% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 134.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

