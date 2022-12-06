PM Modi convenes all-party meet on India's G20 presidency

-
ALSO READ
India Becomes Part Of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee To Safeguard Intangible Cultural Heritage
Aster DM rises on partnering with Saudi Arabia-based Al Hokair Group
India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing: PM
Cabinet approves National Logistics Policy
Board of Rattanindia Power approves related party transaction with RattanIndia Enterprises
-
Prime Minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India's strengths to the entire world. He also pointed that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India's G20 Presidency.
Modi emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of all leaders in the organization of various G20 events. He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation.
Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during India's G20 Presidency, Prime Minister took note of the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G20 meetings would be organized.
Various political leaders shared their valuable insights on India's G20 Presidency. Brief interventions were made by Home Minister and Finance Minister.
A detailed presentation encapsulating aspects of India's G20 priorities was also made.
Those present during the meeting included Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU