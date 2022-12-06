PM Modi convenes all-party meet on India's G20 presidency

An all-party meeting was held on 5 December 2022 to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency. The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed active participation from political leaders across the length and breadth of India.

Prime Minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India's strengths to the entire world. He also pointed that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India's G20 Presidency.

Modi emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of all leaders in the organization of various G20 events. He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during India's G20 Presidency, Prime Minister took note of the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G20 meetings would be organized.

Various political leaders shared their valuable insights on India's G20 Presidency. Brief interventions were made by Home Minister and Finance Minister.

A detailed presentation encapsulating aspects of India's G20 priorities was also made.

Those present during the meeting included Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda.

