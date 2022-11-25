Govt convenes all party meeting on 6th Dec

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will convene an all-party meeting of floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 6 December 2022 in Parliament to discuss important legislative business ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

He will also discuss the issues likely to be taken up in the Winter Session of the Parliament.

In the meeting, the centre will seek cooperation from all political parties for smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament during the session.

The Winter Session of Parliament will start from 7 December 2022 and will continue till 29 December 2022. The session will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

