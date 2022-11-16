G-20 Presidency handed over to India

Next year's Summit to be held in New Delhi on 9th and 10th September.

India was handed over the Presidency of the G20 at the closing session of the G20 Summit in Bali today (16 November 2022). India will officially assume the G20 presidency from 1st of next month.

At the closing session, Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically handed over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The next G20 Summit will be held on the 9th and 10th of September in New Delhi.

