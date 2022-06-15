PNB Housing board OKs raising Rs 2,000-cr via NCDs

The board of PNB Housing Finance has approved issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 June 2022.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. As on 31 March 2022, Punjab National Bank held 32.57% in PNB Housing Finance.

On consolidated basis, the housing finance company reported 33.5% increase in net profit to Rs 169.54 crore despite of 22.3% decline in total income to Rs 1,425.83 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip rose 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 345.85 on the BSE.

