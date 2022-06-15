Wipro to quadruple number of employees in Norway

Within the next two years, the IT major is looking to grow from 85 to 350 employees in Norway.

Wipro on Tuesday said it is increasing its investment locally in Norway to help its clients capitalize on digital transformation.

"The increased local investment is part of our new operating model, which has identified the Nordics as one of the Strategic Market Units in Europe. As such, we are positioning ourselves as an innovation partner to businesses in the region," said Vinay Firake, senior vice president & managing director, Nordics, Wipro.

The intention behind the new operating model is to empower local management to provide more in-depth local contact, decision making, and investment for the long-term benefit of local clients. Having a 95% locally hired workforce in Norway today, Wipro is determined to stay at this level in its new growth phase, Wipro said in a statement.

"To help our clients realize their transformation goals, we will be looking to hire for a range of roles from IT consulting, engineering, and industry domainall in the local market, said Firake.

Wipro first established itself in Norway and the Nordics in 2006. Since then, Wipro has supported some of the region's largest companies by transforming their business through technology.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major reported 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,087.3 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 20,860 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Wipro fell 0.29% to settle at Rs 444.95 on Tuesday.

