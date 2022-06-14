Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Acrysil Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2022.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 8.19% to Rs 321 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd crashed 7.24% to Rs 103.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd lost 6.50% to Rs 1281.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36978 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd fell 6.04% to Rs 98.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Acrysil Ltd pared 5.85% to Rs 520.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18817 shares in the past one month.

