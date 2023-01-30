PNB Q3 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 628 cr

Punjab National Bank reported 44.19% decline in net profit of Rs 628.88 crore on 16.78% rise in total income to Rs 25,772.40 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax declined 41.8% to Rs 1,003 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 1,723 crore in Q3 FY22. Operating profit jumped 12.61% year on year to Rs 5,716 crore in Q3 FY23.

Net interest income rose 17.6% to Rs 9,179 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 7,803 crore in Q3 FY22. Net interest margin (domestic) stood at 3.30% in Q3 FY23 compared with 3.01% in Q3 FY22.

Gross non performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 83,584 crore as on 31 December 2022 as compared with Rs 97,259 crore as on 31 December 2021.

GNPA ratio stood at 9.76% as on 31 December 2022 from 12.88% as on 31 December 2021. NNPA ratio was 3.30% as on 31 December 2022 as against 4.90% as on 31 December 2021.

Return on assets was at 0.17% in Q3 FY23 compared with 0.34% in Q3 FY22. Return on equity stood at 3.85% in Q3 FY23 as against 7.34% inQ3 FY22.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 5,16,534 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 5,05,958 crore in Q3 FY22.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved by 332 bps YoY to 85.17% as on 31 December 2022.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) was 15.15% for 31 December 2022. Tier-I is at 12.21% (CET-1 was at 10.84%, AT1 was at 1.37%) and Tier-II is at 2.94% as at 31 December 2022.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in the business of treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, other banking operations. As on 31 December 2022 Government of India held 73.15% take in the Bank.

The scrip was down 0.20% to Rs 50.70 on the BSE.

