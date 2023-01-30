Adani Green Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd and EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2023.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd and EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2023.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 1187.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85239 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 2347.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22466 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 1607.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28116 shares in the past one month.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd corrected 8.66% to Rs 493.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9645 shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd fell 8.57% to Rs 485. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9470 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)