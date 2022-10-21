JUST IN
PNB Housing Finance directorate changes

On 20 October 2022

The Board of PNB Housing Finance on 20 October 2022 has approved the resignation of Hardayal Prasad as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 20 October 2022 and the approved the appointment of Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 21 October 2022.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 11:17 IST

