PNC Bithur Kanpur Highways ahieves financial closure for Rs 2052 cr NHAI road project

PNC Infratech announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PNC Bithur Kanpur Highways has received financial closure for the Rs 2052 crore NHAI road project on 31 December 2020 entailing the Four Laning of Aligarh-Kanpur section from km 356.000 (Design chainage 373.085) to Km 414.000 (Design chainage 433.728) (Package-V from Mitrasen-Kanpur) of NH-91 in the State of UJttar Pradesh.
