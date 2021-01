Vaibhav Global conferred 'Best Governed Company'

At 20th edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Vaibhav Global has been adjudged as the Best Governed Company (Listed Segment: Emerging Category) in the 20th edition of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

The ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance has been formed to recognize, encourage, and reward the ideology of globally emerging effective corporate governance principles across Indian companies. The award winner is determined post a systematic and comprehensive assessment that critiques multiple factors such as Board Structure and Processes, CSR and Sustainability, Stakeholders Value Enhancement and Transparency and Disclosure Compliances. Thus, based on a thorough review on the criteria, questionnaire responses, interactions with Independent Directors, media reports and publicly accessible information, proxy advisory reports as well as regulatory responses to the company credentials, the jury awarded Vaibhav Global this prestigious laurel among several companies.

