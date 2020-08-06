PNC Infratech rallies on executing agreements with NHAI

PNC Infratech spurted 4.85% to Rs 134 after the company executed agreements with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 5 August 2020 for three HAM and two EPC projects aggregating to Rs 6731.8 crore.

PNC Infratech has signed concession agreements for three Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects (amounting Rs 5,184 crore) and contract agreements for two EPC highway projects (amounting Rs 1,547.80 crore) with NHAI on 5 August 2020. The announcement was made during market hours today, 6 August 2020.

On a consolidated basis, PNC Infratech's net profit jumped 47.1% to Rs 88.82 crore on a 6% rise in the net sales to Rs 1,346.70 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

PNC Infratech and its subsidiaries is engaged in infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others.

