Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Almondz Global Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2020.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd tumbled 19.92% to Rs 38.6 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39475 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 19.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1242 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd lost 6.34% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6022 shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd shed 6.28% to Rs 226. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5365 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd pared 5.87% to Rs 9.62. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1602 shares in the past one month.

