Volumes spurt at Jamna Auto Industries Ltd counter

Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 August 2020.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd registered volume of 124.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.68% to Rs.35.25. Volumes stood at 32.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd registered volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87001 shares. The stock rose 10.57% to Rs.1,050.60. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Vakrangee Ltd registered volume of 97.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.98% to Rs.31.35. Volumes stood at 4.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 194.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.91% to Rs.145.00. Volumes stood at 20.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29508 shares. The stock rose 8.27% to Rs.185.90. Volumes stood at 72520 shares in the last session.

