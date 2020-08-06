JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Unichem Laboratories receives ANDA approval for Tolterodine Tartrate Tablets

BASF India reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Jamna Auto Industries Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd registered volume of 124.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.92 lakh shares

Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 August 2020.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd registered volume of 124.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.68% to Rs.35.25. Volumes stood at 32.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd registered volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87001 shares. The stock rose 10.57% to Rs.1,050.60. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Vakrangee Ltd registered volume of 97.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.98% to Rs.31.35. Volumes stood at 4.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 194.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.91% to Rs.145.00. Volumes stood at 20.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29508 shares. The stock rose 8.27% to Rs.185.90. Volumes stood at 72520 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU