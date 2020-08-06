Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BASF India Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd and Omaxe Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2020.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd crashed 6.93% to Rs 633.25 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23137 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd lost 5.34% to Rs 1339.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8393 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd tumbled 5.30% to Rs 68.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39709 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd shed 5.17% to Rs 1192.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 68.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

