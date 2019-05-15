JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves fund raising via NCDs up to Rs 1250 cr

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 18.71% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

PNC Infratech receives provisional completion certificate for Aligarh - Moradabad Highway Project

Capital Market 

PNC Infratech announced the receipt of 'Provisional Completion Certificate' for one of the national highway projects executed by the Company -Improvement/Augmentation of 146.4 km long Aligarh-Moradabad Section of NH-93 to two lanes with paved shoulders, in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP Phase IV on EPC Mode w.e.f. 13 May 2019.

As the project has been completed seventy-three (73) days ahead of the scheduled completion date of 25 July 2019, the Company has become entitled for early completion bonus @ 0.03% of the Contract Price (Rs. 644.5 crore) for each day of ahead of scheduled completion in terms of the agreement executed with National Highways Authority of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU