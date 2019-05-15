PNC Infratech receives provisional completion certificate for Aligarh - Moradabad Highway Project

PNC Infratech announced the receipt of 'Provisional Completion Certificate' for one of the projects executed by the Company -Improvement/Augmentation of 146.4 km long Aligarh- Section of NH-93 to two lanes with paved shoulders, in the state of under NHDP Phase IV on Mode w.e.f. 13 May 2019.

As the project has been completed seventy-three (73) days ahead of the scheduled completion date of 25 July 2019, the Company has become entitled for early completion bonus @ 0.03% of the Contract Price (Rs. 644.5 crore) for each day of ahead of scheduled completion in terms of the agreement executed with

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)