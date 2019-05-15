PNC Infratech receives provisional completion certificate for Aligarh - Moradabad Highway Project

-
PNC Infratech announced the receipt of 'Provisional Completion Certificate' for one of the national highway projects executed by the Company -Improvement/Augmentation of 146.4 km long Aligarh-Moradabad Section of NH-93 to two lanes with paved shoulders, in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP Phase IV on EPC Mode w.e.f. 13 May 2019.
As the project has been completed seventy-three (73) days ahead of the scheduled completion date of 25 July 2019, the Company has become entitled for early completion bonus @ 0.03% of the Contract Price (Rs. 644.5 crore) for each day of ahead of scheduled completion in terms of the agreement executed with National Highways Authority of India.
