Board of NESCO approves change in directorate

The Board of circular resolution dated 14 May 2019, have approved-

(i) Resignation of from the directorship of the Company with effect from 10 May 2019;

(ii) Appointment of as an (Non-executive, Independent) with effect from 14 May 2019 to hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing Meeting of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)