Board of NESCO approves change in directorate

The Board of NESCO vide circular resolution dated 14 May 2019, have approved-
(i) Resignation of Alka Adatia from the directorship of the Company with effect from 10 May 2019;
(ii) Appointment of Amrita Chowdhury as an Additional Director (Non-executive, Independent) with effect from 14 May 2019 to hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
