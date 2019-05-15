JUST IN
Board of NESCO approves change in directorate

The Board of NESCO vide circular resolution dated 14 May 2019, have approved-

(i) Resignation of Alka Adatia from the directorship of the Company with effect from 10 May 2019;

(ii) Appointment of Amrita Chowdhury as an Additional Director (Non-executive, Independent) with effect from 14 May 2019 to hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

