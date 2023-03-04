PNC Infratech receives provisional completion certificate for NHAI road project

PNC Infratech announces receipt of 'Provisional Certificate' for one of the national highway projects of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI/Authority) implemented by its' subsidiary company PNC Triveni Sangam Highways (Concessionaire), namely 6-laning of Chakeri to Allahabad section of NH-2 from km 483.687 to km 628.753 in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHPD Phase-V on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for completed length of 119.788 km out of total project length of 145.066 km w.e.f. 1 March, 2023 from the Independent Engineer (SA Infrastructure Consultants) on 3 March 2023.

The Appointed Date for the Project was 12 January 2019 with 910 days scheduled construction period and 15 years operation period, post completion.

The Independent Engineer recommended the required extension of time for completion of the Project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)