PNC Infratech secures six rural water supply projects worth Rs 2475 cr

In State of Uttar PradeshPNC Infratech in Joint Venture with SPML Infra announced the receipt of Letters of Award (LOA) for six (6) new EPC Projects namely Survey, Design, Preparation of DPR, Construction, Commissioning and O&M for 10 years of Rural Water Supply for a total village of 2475 across six districts of Uttar Pradesh (Kasgunj, Badaun , Pilibhit, Amroha, Rampur and Sambhal) from the State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department on 23 January 2021.
Approximate aggregate value of the above six Projects is Rs. 2475.0 crore and specific value will be known at the time of agreement, after preparation and approval of DPR for the Projects. The Project is to be constructed and put-on trial in 21 months upon signing of the agreement and operated for 10 years, post commissioning.
Including the above six (6) new Projects, the JV secured total eight (8) mandates in the rural drinking water supply so far for an aggregate estimated value over Rs. 3717.0 crore. The Company (PNC Infratech)'s share in the JV is 95%.
