Pricol partners with California-based Sibros Technologies

For providing telematics and connected vehicle solutions to OEMs

Pricol has entered into partnership with Sibros Technologies, Inc, California, USA (a Google and Qualcomm Ventures invested company) on 21 February 2022 for providing Telematics and Connected Vehicle Solutions to the OEMs in Indian and ASEAN Markets across all vehicle segments.

PRICOL will develop the hardware and firmware as required by the customer. SIBROS will develop the software and provide its SaaS platform for connected vehicle solutions with OTA updates as required by the customer for the technology.

PRICOL and SIBROS shall in consultation jointly decide the customer requirements and specifications to deploy end-to-end solutions The agreement shall be valid for a period of 5 Years from the date of signing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)