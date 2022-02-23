Bajaj Healthcare launches Magnesium L-Threonate capsules

-
Bajaj Healthcare has launched Magnesium L-Threonate in Nutraceutical segment.
Magnesium L- Threonate is a nutritional supplement used to normalize magnesium level in the body, helps to improve memory, muscle and nerve function and also aids in brain development by reversing the brain aging.
The addressable market size is approximately Rs 150 crore.
