Pokarna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Centrum Capital Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd and Smartlink Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2021.
Pokarna Ltd lost 13.23% to Rs 349.8 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 95442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33900 shares in the past one month.
Centrum Capital Ltd crashed 9.19% to Rs 47.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd tumbled 7.66% to Rs 775.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1839 shares in the past one month.
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd pared 6.58% to Rs 21.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95574 shares in the past one month.
Smartlink Holdings Ltd plummeted 6.52% to Rs 114.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18451 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
