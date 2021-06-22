Real Estate shares ease

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 1.89 points or 0.07% at 2805.08 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.86%), DLF Ltd (down 1.4%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.59%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.36%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.09%), and Sobha Ltd (up 1.44%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 211.13 or 0.4% at 52785.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.15 points or 0.55% at 15832.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 289.47 points or 1.16% at 25143.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.55 points or 0.54% at 7770.95.

On BSE,2194 shares were trading in green, 948 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)