Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Punjab & Sind Bank, Vardhman Polytex Ltd, Pressman Advertising Ltd and Maan Aluminium Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2021.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 17.11 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36138 shares in the past one month.

Punjab & Sind Bank spiked 19.86% to Rs 21.61. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd surged 13.64% to Rs 17.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9454 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd jumped 11.18% to Rs 25.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6488 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd advanced 10.92% to Rs 146.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16301 shares in the past one month.

