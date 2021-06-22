Godrej Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 883.4, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.85% in last one year as compared to a 51.27% rally in NIFTY and a 23.8% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 883.4, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 15840. The Sensex is at 52777.17, up 0.39%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added around 9.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36377.6, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 886, down 0.18% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 32.85% in last one year as compared to a 51.27% rally in NIFTY and a 23.8% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

